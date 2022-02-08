Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,865,000 after purchasing an additional 813,015 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 750,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 438,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 431,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 314,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 684,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 176,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

