sUSD Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $110.50 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 110,574,690 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

