Swmg LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Swmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,001.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Swmg LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

