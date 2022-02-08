Swmg LLC Sells 701 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Swmg LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after acquiring an additional 606,735 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,033,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,905,000 after acquiring an additional 139,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

