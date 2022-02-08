Swmg LLC Takes $475,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 706,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

