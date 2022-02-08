SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.800-$11.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SYNNEX also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.550-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of SNX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.19. 314,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,040. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.00.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,646 shares of company stock valued at $277,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

