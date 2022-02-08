Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SYY traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. 38,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

