T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend payment by 54.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $13.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.15. 36,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,948. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $143.64 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

