Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.58.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.62.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

