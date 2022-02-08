Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,879 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Tapestry by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,163 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,125,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

