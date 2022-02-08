Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.42.

NYSE:TGT opened at $211.29 on Friday. Target has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

