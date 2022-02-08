Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.14 million and a P/E ratio of 21.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.47. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$249,223.14. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.72, for a total transaction of C$138,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,819.97. Insiders have sold a total of 728,700 shares of company stock worth $1,942,868 over the last ninety days.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.