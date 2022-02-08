Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 162,192 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.