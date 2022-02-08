Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.