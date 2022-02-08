Teck Resources (TECK.B) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$34.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$40.00.

1/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

1/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$36.00.

12/13/2021 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$23.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.34. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$44.15.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

