Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,891,153 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $4.75.

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 691,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 76,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

