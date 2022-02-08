Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $28.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.21.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Under Armour by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.