Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $28.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.21.
Under Armour stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
