Tenable Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.91 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tenable by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Tenable by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

