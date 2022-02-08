Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $662 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.69 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.91 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.45.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

