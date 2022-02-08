Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of THC traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. 87,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,432. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on THC. Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

