Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.
TDC stock traded up $10.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.90. 200,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. Teradata has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.58.
In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
