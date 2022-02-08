Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

TDC stock traded up $10.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.90. 200,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. Teradata has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.