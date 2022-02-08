Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report $58.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.12 million to $59.90 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $220.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,188. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,974,000 after buying an additional 115,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after buying an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,065,000 after buying an additional 78,973 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,601,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,559,000 after buying an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,476,000 after buying an additional 93,747 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

