Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.10%. Research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Territorial Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

