Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.25. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.97. 282,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,214,630. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

