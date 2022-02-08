Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,533,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,076.34 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,270.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

