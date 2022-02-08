Textainer Group (TGH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 178.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 203.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.