Textainer Group (TGH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TGH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
