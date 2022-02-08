Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.30 billion-$13.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.
Shares of TXT traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96.
Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
About Textron
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textron (TXT)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.