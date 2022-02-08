Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.30 billion-$13.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.

Shares of TXT traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

