The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:SZC opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

