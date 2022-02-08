The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,819,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,506,000 after acquiring an additional 287,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 108,886 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 893.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 205,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GT stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

