The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. 286,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,856. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

