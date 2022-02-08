The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $2,815,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 62,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

