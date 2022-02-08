The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 602 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Selective Insurance Group worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

