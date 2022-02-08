The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,459 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

LFUS opened at $254.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.71.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

