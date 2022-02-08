The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Stericycle worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,315,000 after buying an additional 107,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Stericycle by 170.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 205,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 129,670 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 141.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

