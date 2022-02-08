The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $140.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

