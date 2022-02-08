The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 77,122 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Alcoa worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 451,652 shares of company stock worth $25,335,927 over the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

