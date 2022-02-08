The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 233 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Essent Group worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after acquiring an additional 824,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,192,000 after acquiring an additional 152,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Essent Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 518,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,797,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESNT opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.