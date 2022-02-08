The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

