The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.10% of Progressive worth $55,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,107 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

