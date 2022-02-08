The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce $161.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $131.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $658.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $728.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $660.12 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

RMR opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

