The Sandbox (SAND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.20 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $4.36 or 0.00010096 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00058930 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00372870 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000524 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,054,385 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

