The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,435,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,685 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of TJX Companies worth $226,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

