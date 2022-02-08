The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives $2,155.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,155.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.07) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEGRY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.