Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.430-$22.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $42 billion-$42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.60 billion.
TMO stock opened at $587.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $620.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.
