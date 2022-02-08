Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.430-$22.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $42 billion-$42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.60 billion.

TMO stock opened at $587.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $620.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

