TheStreet Upgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to B

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $17.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $595.82 million, a P/E ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 70,370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 312,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

