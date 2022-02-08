Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $21,380.47 and approximately $63.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,026.43 or 0.99608918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00069020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00021668 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00024614 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.00 or 0.00414033 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

