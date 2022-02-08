Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.75. 107,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.86. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.