Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.75. 107,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.86. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.