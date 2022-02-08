Throne Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. Throne has a total market capitalization of $65.92 million and $3.37 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Throne has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.44 or 0.07040637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,466.02 or 0.99669123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054360 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,187,104 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.