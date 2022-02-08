Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 275 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $402.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.01. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.