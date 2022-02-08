Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after buying an additional 629,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

