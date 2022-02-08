Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

